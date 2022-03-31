UrduPoint.com

US Blacklists Additional 73 Aircraft That Recently Flew To Russia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US Blacklists Additional 73 Aircraft That Recently Flew to Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The US Commerce Department blacklisted an additional 73 aircraft that recently flew to Russia in violation of newly-imposed export controls, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The aircraft allegedly violated US export control recently put in place as part of the Biden administration's new wave of sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, the report said.

The United States blacklisted 100 aircraft earlier this month for violating the export controls placed on Russia. It included 33 Aeroflot planes and one plane owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich.

Providing any form of service to the blacklisted aircraft requires authorization from the US government.

Anyone providing service to the aircraft without authorization risks substantial jail time, fines, loss of export privileges, or other restrictions, according to the Commerce Department.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Jail Luhansk Donetsk United States February Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Lat ..

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Late May Without Extra Funding - ..

1 hour ago
 London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, ..

London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, Shvidler

1 hour ago
 Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine ..

Biden Says Will Try to See Parents of Ex-US Marine Trevor Reed Held in Russia

2 hours ago
 Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in ..

Shelling throws doubt on Russia's de-escalation in Ukraine

2 hours ago
 Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work ..

Moscow Slams US Senator for Meddling in IAEA Work With Letter About Russia, Ukra ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.