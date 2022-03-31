US Blacklists Additional 73 Aircraft That Recently Flew to Russia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The US Commerce Department blacklisted an additional 73 aircraft that recently flew to Russia in violation of newly-imposed export controls, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The aircraft allegedly violated US export control recently put in place as part of the Biden administration's new wave of sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, the report said.

The United States blacklisted 100 aircraft earlier this month for violating the export controls placed on Russia. It included 33 Aeroflot planes and one plane owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich.

Providing any form of service to the blacklisted aircraft requires authorization from the US government.

Anyone providing service to the aircraft without authorization risks substantial jail time, fines, loss of export privileges, or other restrictions, according to the Commerce Department.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.