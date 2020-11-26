UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Blacklists Libya Militia Tied To Murders, Torture

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

US blacklists Libya militia tied to murders, torture

The US Treasury announced sanctions Wednesday on a Libyan rebel militia loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar which is allegedly behind multiple murders, kidnapping and torture

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The US Treasury announced sanctions Wednesday on a Libyan rebel militia loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar which is allegedly behind multiple murders, kidnapping and torture.

The Treasury said Mohamed al-Kani and the Kaniyat militia "is responsible for the murder of civilians recently discovered in numerous mass graves in Tarhuna." Libyan government forces discovered 11 mass graves in June around Tarhuna, southeast of Tripoli.

Tarhuna was the main staging point for Haftar's abortive offensive aimed at seizing the capital from the UN-recognized Government of National Accord.

On November 7 the government's missing persons authority said it had unearthed 17 bodies from a newly-discovered mass grave near the town.

Government forces have blamed Al-Kani's militia, and have said that victims showed signs of being tortured and burned, and some buried alive, according to the Treasury.

"Mohamed al-Kani and the Kaniyat militia have tortured and killed civilians during a cruel campaign of oppression in Libya," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The sanctions seek to freeze any property of those named under US jurisdiction and to block their access to the world trade and banking system.

Related Topics

Murder Missing Persons World Kidnapping Tripoli Libya June November From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

2 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

2 hours ago

Football legend Maradona dead at 60: spokesman

2 minutes ago

New US jobless claims at 778,000, second week of i ..

2 minutes ago

PM's landmark decision against land grabbers appre ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.