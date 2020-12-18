US Blacklists Russian Companies Cosmos Complect, Sovtest Comp, Citizen Sabirov - Commerce

The United States had added two Russia-based firms and a Russian national to its economic blacklist, the Commerce Department announced in an update to its entity list on Friday

"From the Federal Register Notice to be published today: For the reasons described above, this final rule adds the following seventy-seven entities, under a total of seventy-eight entries, to the Entity List: ... RUSSIA (3)," the notice said.