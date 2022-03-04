US Blackmails, Intimidates Variuos Countries Over Contacts With Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Washington is blackmailing and intimidating various countries over contacts with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We see a regrouping (of countries).

But under what conditions? Under conditions of severe pressure on every country that is simply intimidated and blackmailed, first of all, of course, by Washington. In all possible ways that exist," Zakharova said on YouTube channel Soloviev Live.

She noted that similar tactics had been previously tested by the United States in relation to Germany and the Nord Stream 2 project.