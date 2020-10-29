US Blames Iran For Daily Attacks on Saudi Civilians By Houthi Rebels in Yemen - Pompeo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States has linked the arrival of an "ambassador" from the Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Yemen's capital of Sanaa to a series of near daily attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia during the past week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

"For years, Saudi Arabia has endured these types of reckless attacks and for the past week, these attacks have occurred almost daily," Pompeo said. "This irresponsible escalation coincides with the Houthis' declared desire to strengthen their ties with Iran.� Just this month, the Iranian regime smuggled Hassan Irloo, a member of the terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), into Sanaa, Yemen's Houthi-occupied capital."

Pompeo pointed out that Irloo now calls himself "ambassador," while singling out a series of drone and missile attacks on Wednesday for condemnation.

The Arab-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government said it had destroyed six explosive-laden drones and intercepted three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi rebels at Saudi targets.

"The terrorist Houthi militia and those who stand behind it are continuing their crimes through attempts to target civilians and civilian objects. Such terrorist attempts are blatant contraventions to the customary International Humanitarian Law and flagrant contradictions of humanitarian values," the coalition said in a statement as quoted by Al Arabiya.

The news outlet reported that intensified Houthi attacks on Saudi targets coincide with a campaign to seize control of Yemen's oil-rich Marib province, which is the UN-recognized government's last stronghold in the north of the country.

The Houthis seized control of the capital Sanaa and much of the nation in 2015.