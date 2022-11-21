US Blames Russia, China for UNSC Inaction on North Korea - Envoy to UN

The United States believes that Russia and China are responsible for the UN Security Council's failure to act in response to North Korea's continued missile launches, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday

"This is the 10th time that we have met without significant actions. The reason is simple: two veto wielding members of the council are enabling and emboldening the DPRK," Thomas-Greenfield told Security Council members.

She also said Russia and China's "obstructionism" puts the North East Asian region and the entire world at risk.