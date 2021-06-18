UrduPoint.com
US' Blinken Calls Israel's New Foreign Minister - State Department

18th June 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has had a phone conversation with Israeli alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the US Department of State said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid today to continue conversations with the new Israeli government and to discuss the opportunities and ongoing challenges for Israel and the region," spokesman Ned price said in a statement.

The secretary is said to have discussed Washington's commitment to Israel's security, as well as the importance of the countries' bilateral relationship and the need to improve Israeli-Palestinian relations.

"They also shared opinions on opportunities to deepen normalization efforts as well as on regional security issues, including Iran. Secretary Blinken and Minister Lapid underscored the strong partnership between the United States and Israel, and America's unwavering support for Israel's security," the statement read.

Earlier in the month, the Knesset voted to swear in its first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu. The new government will be headed by current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for about two years. Under the coalition agreement, Bennett will then yield the helm to Lapid, the head of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid.

