MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken on Tuesday condemned the arrest of opposition politician Alexey Navalny upon his return to Russia and vowed consequences for Moscow, albeit not specifying the kind.

On January 17, Navalny was arrested at the Sheremetyevo airport of Moscow where he returned after spending several months in Germany undergoing medical treatment and rehabilitation after suspected poisoning. He was put in 30 days of pre-trial detention for breaching bail on embezzlement charges.

Speaking in front of the Senate, Blinken described Navalny as someone who represented a voice of "millions of Russians."

"The attempts to silence that voice by silencing Mr. Navalny is something that we strongly condemn," the official said.

Blinken said US President-elect Joe Biden wanted to come up with countermeasures against Russia over the Navalny case, as well as other situations which the United States found unacceptable, such as the Ukrainian crisis. He did not specify what measures exactly were in the works, saying instead that the new administration had yet to discuss the matter in more detail.

At the time of his suspected poisoning last August, Navalny was on bail under two convictions ” one on embezzlement and one on financial fraud charges.

On December 29, the Russian authorities declared Navalny wanted for breaching bail at the petition of the Federal Penitentiary Service. The next hearing on his case is scheduled for February 2.