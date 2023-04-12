Close
US' Blinken Discussed Spring Counteroffensive With Ukraine's Foreign Minister - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) US State Secretary Antony Blinken discussed Kiev's preparations for spring counteroffensive with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Wednesday.

"Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The two discussed ongoing preparations for Ukraine's spring counteroffensive, including security assistance pledges from allies and partners. Secretary Blinken underscored Ukraine's success as vital to peace and security in Europe, and reiterated the United States' commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," Patel's press release read.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev could launch a counteroffensive in summer. In preparing to do so, Ukraine does not feel the pressure from friends and partners, he added. In addition, Ukrainian National Security secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview to the ARD broadcaster that Kiev will decide when to launch the counteroffensive "at the latest possible moment." However, Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said that Kiev did not have enough reserves to launch a successful counteroffensive.

