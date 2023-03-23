UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

US Blocking Russia's UN Draft Resolution on Nord Stream Attack Suggests Its Guilt - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The fact that the United States is trying to block Russia's draft UN resolution on an investigation of the Nord Stream blasts suggests of its guilt, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said that the UN Security Council will vote in March on Russia's resolution requesting that a commission be set up to investigate the Nord Stream blasts.

"Immediately it (the US) and its satellites began to put together a group of countries that they expect to force to vote against our resolution. I do not exclude that they will even succeed in getting enough votes to block this initiative. But then they will simply confirm that there is something to hide," Lavrov told reporters after talks with Burundi's Foreign Minister, Albert Shingiro.

