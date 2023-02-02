US Blocking Work of WTO Dispute Settlement Bodies Due to Confrontation With China - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The United States blocks the work of dispute settlement bodies within the World Trade Organization (WTO) as part of its confrontation with China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

The work of the WTO dispute settlement body is blocked because China is beating the US and has every right to demand compensation, which the dispute settlement body will certainly be in favor of if the United States allows this body to work, Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

"The Americans are simply blocking the appointment of new members of this body to existing vacancies. There is no quorum, purely bureaucratic, such ... a Soviet-party approach. This has been happening for years," Lavrov said.