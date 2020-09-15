UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Blocks Goods Made In China's Xinjiang To Combat Forced Labor - Homeland Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

US Blocks Goods Made in China's Xinjiang to Combat Forced Labor - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The United States has moved to block the import of goods made in China's Xinjiang to combat alleged forced labor practices, the Department of Homeland Security said on Monday.

"US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued five Withhold Release Orders today on products from the People's Republic of China," the department said in a statement. "The products subject to the WROs are produced with state-sponsored forced labor in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where the Chinese government is engaged in systemic human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and other ethnic and religious minorities."

Companies that ship clothing and other cotton goods, computer parts and hair products from the Xinjiang region were named in the order issued by the CBP.

"The series of actions CBP has taken against imports from China demonstrates the pervasive use of unethical and inhumane labor conditions in China, and CBP will not turn a blind eye," said Brenda Smith, Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP's Office of Trade.

"Allowing goods produced using forced labor into the U.S. supply chain undermines the integrity of our imports. American consumers deserve and demand better."

The United States is considering a broader ban on cotton and textiles and tomatoes from Xinjiang, said Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Human rights groups say Chinese authorities have detained more than a million people ” from mostly Muslim ethnic groups that include Uighurs, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz ” in a vast network of detention centers as part of an assimilation campaign.

China has denied the charges, saying the camps it built for Uighurs and other minorities were for vocational and Chinese language training and not for slave labour.

Related Topics

Import China United States Border Textile Cotton Muslim From Government Million Labour Tomatoes

Recent Stories

TWMCC discusses positive role of Muslim communitie ..

1 hour ago

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

3 hours ago

New violence as Ivorians protest president's third ..

2 hours ago

Djokovic learned 'big lesson' from US Open default ..

2 hours ago

Six injured in road accident

2 hours ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.