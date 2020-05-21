US Blocks Over $116Bln With Anti-Venezuela Sanctions - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The United States has blocked more than $116 billion with its anti-Venezuela sanctions, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.
"As a result of unilateral restrictions by the United States, a total of more than $116 billion in Venezuelan assets has been blocked," Zakharova said.
The spokeswoman added that the sanctions cost Venezuela a chance to buy vaccines, protective gear and medical equipment.