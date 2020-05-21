UrduPoint.com
US Blocks Over $116Bln With Anti-Venezuela Sanctions - Russian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:00 PM

US Blocks Over $116Bln With Anti-Venezuela Sanctions - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The United States has blocked more than $116 billion with its anti-Venezuela sanctions, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

"As a result of unilateral restrictions by the United States, a total of more than $116 billion in Venezuelan assets has been blocked," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman added that the sanctions cost Venezuela a chance to buy vaccines, protective gear and medical equipment.

