US Blocks Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas From Attending UNGA Session In New York
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 09:30 AM
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The United States has denied and revoked visas for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and about 80 officials from the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), just weeks before the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the State Department said Friday.
President Abbas had been planning to travel to New York to deliver an address to the high-level segment of 193-member Assembly, which begins on September 23.
Abbas’ office said it was astonished by the visa decision and argued that it violated the UN “headquarters agreement”, according to media reports.
Asked for a reaction, Stephane Dujarric, a UN spokesperson, said it was “important” for all states and observers, which includes the Palestinians, to be represented at the session.
"We'll discuss these matters with the State Department in line with the UN Headquarters Agreement between the UN and the US," he told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.
“We obviously hope that this will be resolved,” Dujarric added.
Under an agreement as host of the UN in New York, the US is not supposed to refuse visas for officials heading to the world body for the General Assembly. However, the State Department stated that it was complying with the agreement by allowing the Palestinian mission to the UN to attend.
“The Trump administration has been clear: it is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace,” the State Department said in a statement.
The new measure further aligns President Donald Trump’s administration with Israel’s radical rightwing government, which adamantly rejects a Palestinian state and is currently engaged in a genocidal war in Gaza in which 63,000 Palestinians, most women and children, have been killed.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the State Department’s decision, accusing Palestinian leadership of obstructing peace efforts and violating U.S. law.
In a statement, Rubio said, “It is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace.”
The top American diplomat added that for the PA and PLO to be seen as legitimate partners in peace, they “must consistently repudiate terrorism, and end incitement to terrorism in education, as required by U.S. law and as promised by the PLO.”
Palestinian officials denounced the move while Israeli officials welcomed it, as the Gaza war continues to devastate the besieged territory amid famine and humanitarian catastrophe for the displaced people.
The Palestinian Authority termed the U.S. decision as a breach of international law and the Headquarters Agreement, which obliges the U.S., as host country, to facilitate access to the UN regardless of political differences.
Australia, Canada, the UK and France are to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly next month, in a move that has infuriated Israel.
Israel’s government has rejected any role for the PA in Gaza and said that recognition “rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism”.
Though Israel’s government is under mounting pressure at home and abroad to end its aggression in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered military forces to launch an assault to seize Gaza City. Once a major commercial and cultural hub, deadly Israeli bombings has reduced to ruins and is home to hundreds of thousands of destitute Palestinians.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From World
-
US blocks Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from attending UNGA session in New York3 minutes ago
-
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli siege: UN10 hours ago
-
Foreign media explores forest preservation, ecotourism, industrial development in Heilongjiang, Chin ..15 hours ago
-
Pakistani handicrafts shine at Lhasa (China) expo16 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation delivers breakthroughs in sugarcane research17 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan pushes for swift int'l support to help Haiti tackle escalating violence, humanitaria ..20 hours ago
-
New York Mayor lauds diaspora's role as he hosts first Pakistan Heritage Day reception20 hours ago
-
UN chief warns about 'present-day catastrophe' in Gaza amid escalating Israeli attacks13 hours ago
-
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui1 day ago
-
China’s transfer of advanced agricultural technologies to Pakistan deepens strategic mutual trust2 days ago
-
PEF, PARCO sign MoU to boost education in South Punjab2 days ago
-
PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan discuss flood situation; Turkiye offers full support2 days ago