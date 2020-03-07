UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Blocks UNSC Joint Statement Endorsing Russia-Turkey Agreement On Syria - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Blocks UNSC Joint Statement Endorsing Russia-Turkey Agreement on Syria - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The United States blocked the UN Security Council's press statement endorsing the Russia-Turkey agreements on Syria, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters that the UN Security Council planned to adopt a joint statement backing the agreements.

However, but one delegation objected the adoption.

The diplomatic source said the US delegation at the United Nations blocked the joint statement on Syria.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan agreed on a joint document to de-escalate tensions in Syria following a six-hour-long meeting in Moscow.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United States Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

1 hour ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

59 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

59 minutes ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

59 minutes ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.