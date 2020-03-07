US Blocks UNSC Joint Statement Endorsing Russia-Turkey Agreement on Syria - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The United States blocked the UN Security Council's press statement endorsing the Russia-Turkey agreements on Syria, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters that the UN Security Council planned to adopt a joint statement backing the agreements.

However, but one delegation objected the adoption.

The diplomatic source said the US delegation at the United Nations blocked the joint statement on Syria.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan agreed on a joint document to de-escalate tensions in Syria following a six-hour-long meeting in Moscow.