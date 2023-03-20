UrduPoint.com

US Blocks UNSC Resolution On Diplomatic Settlement With N. Korea - Russian Mission To UN

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 11:37 PM

A joint Chinese-Russian draft resolution for a political diplomatic settlement with North Korea is a constructive step, but the United States is constantly obstructing such constructive proposals, Russian Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said on Monday

"The Russian-Chinese draft resolution is a proposal that we have submitted to the Security Council and it is specifically geared toward arriving at a political diplomatic settlement - a diplomatic path. These are constructive steps, but at the same time, Washington is constantly blocking them," Evstigneeva said during a UN Security Council meeting on non-proliferation by North Korea.

Evstingeenva noted that the other members of the UN Security Council are disregarding the fact that North Korea has consistently been calling for a political diplomatic settlement.

One cannot simply address the situation on the Korean Peninsula by listening solely to one of the involved parties, she said.

In addition, the United States cannot call its military exercises on the Korean Peninsula "routine," given that some of the drills had been halted for more than five years, Evstigneeva said.

"This is military activity which is unprecedented in nature," Evstigneeva added.

On Sunday, the Yonhap news agency said North Korea test-fired an unspecified ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. Japan expressed protest to North Korea via diplomatic channels regarding the latest test launch.

The NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday that the missile test-launched by North Korea landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The latest missile launch comes three days after North Korea test launched a Hwansong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile in response to the joint military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea.

