US Blows Up Last CIA Military Outpost in Afghanistan - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The United States forces carried out a controlled detonation to destroy Eagle Base, the last remaining outpost of the CIA in Afghanistan, near the Kabul airport, the New York Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the US officials.

The purpose of the action was not to let the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) use the equipment and the data left in the base, and the planned explosion had nothing to do with the attacks around the airport in Kabul, the media said.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden committed Secretary of State Antony Blinken "to engage with international partners" to figure out which next steps toward the developments in Afghanistan could be made.

US media said that Washington along with its partners was mulling the possibility of recognizing the Taliban as the legitimate government in the Central Asian country.