US Bomber Aircraft Conduct Training Mission Near Iceland - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Four US bomber aircraft conducted a mission near Iceland this week to enhance integration in the high north, the Air Force said in a release.

"Two US Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, and two US B-1B Lancers from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flew a Bomber Task Force mission off the coast of Iceland, March 16, 2021," the release said on Wednesday.

The US Air Force said such long-range integration missions help airmen to refine skills necessary to fly effective night operations as well as to respond to any potential crisis across the globe, the release added.

Besides that, the release noted that the bomber task force missions are for demonstrating US capability and extended deterrence.

Earlier this month, two US B-1B Stealth bombers carried out a low altitude mission flying over the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, with Danish, Polish, German and Italian combat fighters.