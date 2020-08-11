US Bomber, Japanese Fighter Jets Conduct Joint Exercise in Indo-Pacific - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) A US bomber joined fourteen Japanese fighter jets in a bilateral training exercise in the Indo-Pacific region, the Air Force said on Tuesday.

"A B-1B Lancer launching from Andersen Air Force Base conducted a bilateral mission with Japan and a joint mission with the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Aug. 7 in the Indo-Pacific region," the US 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office said in a statement.

The B-1 bomber integrated with eight Japanese F-2s and six F-15s to improve interoperability and readiness between the two nations forces, the release said. The B-1 also conducted joint war training at sea with the Reagan Carrier Strike Group in the Sea of Japan, the release added.

B-1s are deployed to Guam's Andersen Air Force Base from Ellsworth Air Force Base in the US state of South Dakota to conduct long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force missions, according to the release.