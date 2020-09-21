US Bombers Carry Out Global Exercise Over East Europe, Western Pacific - EUCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The US Air Force has carried out a major bomber exercise sending combat forces escorted by fighters over Eastern Europe and the Western Pacific, US European Command (EUCOM) said in a news release on Monday.

"Multiple US Air Force bombers from Europe and the United States conducted an extensive Bomber Task Force mission today, while integrating with NATO Allies and partners' fighter jets," the release said. "The mission flew over multiple geographic regions near the eastern-most portion of Europe and the western-most portion of the Pacific Ocean.

"

EUCOM pointed out that the exercises were carried out by a force of B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit and B-52 Stratofortress aircraft in executing a long-planned mission of exercising the bombers' global capabilities.

"This mission demonstrates the US Defense Department's ability to command and control its bomber force for any mission, anywhere in the world, at any time, in support of the US National Defense Strategy," the release said.

The exercise globally integrated air forces with numerous European Allies such as Canada, Norway and the United Kingdom, the release added.