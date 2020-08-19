UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Bombers Drill With Japan, Other Partners In Indo-Pacific Region - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Bombers Drill With Japan, Other Partners in Indo-Pacific Region - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) US bombers and F-15 fighter jets conducted drills with Japanese and other allied partners in the Indo-Pacific, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

"Pacific Air Forces launched four B-1 Lancers, two B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers, and four F-15C Eagles and conducted Bomber Task Force missions simultaneously with joint and allied partners within the Indo-Pacific region over the course of 24 hours," the release said.

These simultaneous air-power missions, the release added, demonstrated US capacity to quickly deploy forces to defend the Indo-Pacific theater, the release said.

Two B-1s from Guam joined two B-1s deployed from the US, the Reagan Strike Group, Marine Corps. F-35 Lightening IIs based in Japan and Japanese F-15j aircraft for what the release described as "large force exercise training" that began on Monday and ended Tuesday, the release said.

As aircraft buzzed above the Pacific, the US deployed two B2 bombers from Diego Garcia for an exercise above the Indian Ocean with unspecified American partner nations, the release added.

Related Topics

India Japan From

Recent Stories

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

50 minutes ago

Belarus' Opposition Council Sees Russia as Mediato ..

14 minutes ago

Russia's Vlasov wins Giro dell'Emilia

16 minutes ago

FPCCI discuses post COVID-19 trade issues

51 minutes ago

US Creates Group Co-Chaired by Microsoft to Apply ..

16 minutes ago

World Humanitarian Day 2020: Suqia UAE pledges to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.