MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021)

"Currently, we note a significant increase in the number of flights directly near the eastern borders of Russia. In 2020 alone, the strategic aviation of the United States Air Force performed 22 flights over the Sea of Okhotsk, while in 2019 there were only three," Shoigu said during talks with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Tuesday.

Shoigu noted that "in the course of these measures, the crews of American bombers are practicing reaching the range of using cruise missiles with a conditional missile strike."

"In all cases, our air defense means timely detected US strategic bombers, established continuous monitoring and implemented measures to prevent incidents," the minister said.

"Against this background, Russian-Chinese coordination is becoming a stabilizing factor in global affairs," the Russian minister noted.