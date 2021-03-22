US Bombers Integrate With Norwegian F-35s Near Iceland - Strategic Command

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Two US bombers and four Norwegian F-35 conducted a Bomber Task Force Mission near the coast of Iceland, Strategic Command said in a release on Monday.

"A US Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft from the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, and a U.S. B-1B Lancer from the 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flew a Bomber Task Force mission off the coast of Iceland, March 19, 2021," the release said. "The bombers integrated with four Norwegian F-35 Lightning aircraft that are currently fulfilling NATO's Icelandic Air Policing mission.

"

The US and Norwegian aircraft began their mission from three different bases on two continents and conducted complex night operations, the release added.

"Integrating fourth and fifth generation aircraft alongside our Norwegian allies is a critical strategic capability for the future success of NATO operations," Gen. Jeff Harrigan said as cited by the release.

Earlier this month, four US bomber aircraft conducted a mission near Iceland to enhance integration in the high north.