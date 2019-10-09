US Bombing Campaign in Afghanistan Hits 9-Year High - Air Force Data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The US military dropped more bombs in Afghanistan in September than any other month since the end of 2010, Air Force data revealed.

US coalition manned and unmanned aircraft unleashed 948 munitions over Afghanistan last month, according to the metrics published on Tuesday. It marked the highest monthly total since October of 2010 when just over 1,000 bombs were dropped.

The data release comes just days after the war in Afghanistan surpassed the 18-year mark. On October 7, 2001 US forces began bombing Afghanistan after the Taliban refused to hand over al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) leader Osama bin Laden, who masterminded the 9/11 attacks.

US-Taliban peace talks recently collapsed as the two parties were nearing a withdrawal agreement that would have Washington extract forces in exchange for counterterrorism assurances. However, on September 7, following an explosion in Kabul that killed a US soldier, President Donald Trump announced that the talks were dead.