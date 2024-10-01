US Boosting Forces In Middle East By A 'few Thousand' Troops
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The United States is boosting its forces in the middle East by a "few thousand" troops, by bringing in new units while extending others that are already there, the Pentagon said.
The increase in Washington's military presence in the Middle East comes as the growing Israel-Hezbollah conflict -- which saw Israel kill the Lebanese group's leader Hassan Nasrallah last week -- raises fears of a wider regional war.
"A certain number of units already deployed to the Middle East region.
.. will be extended, and the forces due to rotate into theater to replace them will now instead augment" those that are already there, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists on Monday.
"These augmented forces include F-16, F-15E, A-10, F-22 fighter aircraft and associated personnel," Singh said, later adding that there will be "an additional few thousand" personnel in the region as a result.
