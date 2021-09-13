US Boosts Efforts to Reunite Migrant Families Separated Under Trump - Homeland Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Biden administration enhanced efforts to reunite migrant families separated under the Trump administration's so-called zero-tolerance policy by launching a website where migrant parents, legal guardians or children can register to begin a reunification process, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The Biden administration enhanced efforts to reunite migrant families separated under the Trump administration's so-called zero-tolerance policy by launching a website where migrant parents, legal guardians or children can register to begin a reunification process, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Monday.

"The Biden administration is taking a new step toward finding and helping families who were cruelly separated at the border under the previous administration," Mayorkas said via Twitter.

The administration will provide a number of services to eligible individuals separated on the US-Mexico border between January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021.

Qualified migrants will be allowed to live in the United States for three years and be able to apply for work authorization as well as will be provided travel and support services without charge.

According to the Biden administration's Family Reunification Task Force, some 50 migrant families have been reunited since February but there may be up to 2,000 migrant parents who have not been reunited with their children.