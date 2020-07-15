UrduPoint.com
US Boosts Funding For Democracy Promotion NGO Banned In Russia - Watchdog Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

US Boosts Funding for Democracy Promotion NGO Banned in Russia - Watchdog Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US Congress earmarked over $230 million in 2020 for the National Endowment of Democracy (NED), more than doubling last year's investment, Citizens Against Government Waste said in a report on Wednesday.

Russian authorities banned the NED in 2015 for interfering in elections, attempting to influence decision-makers and discrediting the Russian military.

"[Congress approved] $232,725,000 for the NED... a foundation that aims to help grow and strengthen democratic institutions around the world," the report said.

The amount represents a 106 percent increase over prior year and the largest earmark ever for the NED, the report noted.

