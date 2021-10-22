UrduPoint.com

US Boosts Law Enforcement Cooperation With India Against Cybercrime, Fraud - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The US government and India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have agreed to expand their cooperation in fighting cybercrimes, telemarketing fraud and enforcing consumer protection, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"(Senior Justice Department and FBI officials) met this week with CBI officials in New Delhi to further strengthen law enforcement cooperation," the Justice Department announced in a press release. "They discussed means for combating emerging crime trends, including fighting rising telemarketing fraud."

Deputy Assistant Attorney General Arun Rao of the department's Civil Division's Consumer Protection Branch led the US delegation in the talks, the release said.

"In their meetings, the parties affirmed their shared commitment to strengthen cooperation in combating crime, specifically with respect to efforts to investigate and prosecute cyber-enabled financial frauds and global telemarketing frauds, including international robocalls and communications," the release added.

The two delegations also discussed the need for continued cooperation in tackling emerging technology-based crimes through faster information exchange and evidence sharing to boost security and protection of citizens in both countries, according to the release.

