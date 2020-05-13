US Boosts Syringe Injection Production by $138Mln Order to ApiJect Systems - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The US government has signed a $138 million contract with a syringe and injector-making company to boost domestic production capacity in making devices to deal with the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

"Today the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services announce a $138 million contract with ApiJect Systems America for 'Project Jumpstart' and 'RAPID USA,'" Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col. Mike Andrews said in the statement on Tuesday.

Andrews said the deal will dramatically expand US production capability for domestically manufactured, medical-grade injection devices starting by October of this year.

"'Jumpstart' will enable the manufacture of more than 100 million prefilled syringes for distribution across the United States by year-end 2020," Andrews said.

The contract also enables ApiJect Systems America to accelerate the launch of RAPID USA manufactured in new and permanent US-based facilities with the goal of producing over 500 million prefilled syringes in 2021, the statement added.