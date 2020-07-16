US Border Agency Failed to Provide Health Screenings to Some Migrant Children - Watchdog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The US Customs and Border Patrol (CPB) agency failed to provide consistent medical care including health screenings to some migrant children due to poor guidance and oversight, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said on Wednesday.

"CBP developed health screening policies and received emergency funds to enhance detainees' medical care. But CBP hasn't consistently overseen these policies, so some children were not given health screenings as intended," the report said.

In addition, the agency violated US law by diverting money from a $112 million emergency appropriation following the 2018-19 deaths of three children in custody to purchase items unrelated to health.

Purchases included goods and services for dogs, printers and computer upgrades for border enforcement activities, the report said.

The report blamed CPB failures on poor guidance and poor oversight.

The CPB serves as the Primary US border police agency and is the largest division within the Department of Homeland Security.