UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Border Agency Failed To Provide Health Screenings To Some Migrant Children - Watchdog

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Border Agency Failed to Provide Health Screenings to Some Migrant Children - Watchdog

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The US Customs and Border Patrol (CPB) agency failed to provide consistent medical care including health screenings to some migrant children due to poor guidance and oversight, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said on Wednesday.

"CBP developed health screening policies and received emergency funds to enhance detainees' medical care. But CBP hasn't consistently overseen these policies, so some children were not given health screenings as intended," the report said.

In addition, the agency violated US law by diverting money from a $112 million emergency appropriation following the 2018-19 deaths of three children in custody to purchase items unrelated to health.

Purchases included goods and services for dogs, printers and computer upgrades for border enforcement activities, the report said.

The report blamed CPB failures on poor guidance and poor oversight.

The CPB serves as the Primary US border police agency and is the largest division within the Department of Homeland Security.

Related Topics

Police Poor Gao Money Border From Million

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.