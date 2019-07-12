US Border Agency Lacks Information on Checkpoint Infrastructure Conditions - Watchdog

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency lacks adequate information on operating conditions at its own frontier checkpoints, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report.

"We found that CBP doesn't have complete information on infrastructure conditions at these crossings," the report said on Thursday. "It only assessed four of its 40 crossings between 2016 and 2018.

"

CBP operates 167 border crossings to expedite trade and travel with Canada and Mexico, the report said. Many of the facilities were built more than 70 years ago and struggle to handle demand requirements, the report added.

GAO said it is making seven recommendations including that CBP develop a plan to ensure it conducts adequate facility condition assessments and more effectively shares information with the General Services Administration (GSA).