US Border Agent, Suspected Drug Smuggler Die In Exchange Of Gunfire Near Puerto Rico - CBP

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 07:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) One US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) marine interdiction agent and a suspected drug smuggler died from injuries after both sides exchanged gunfire during an encounter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Thursday morning, a CBP spokesperson said in a press release.

Earlier on Thursday, CBP said three of their marine interdiction agents were injured in an exchange of gunfire with suspected drug smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico.

"One of the occupants of the vessel died on the scene and the other was arrested.

One Marine Interdiction agent died from the injuries," the spokesperson said late Thursday night.

The FBI is currently investigating the shooting, the spokesperson said.

Later on Thursday morning, CBP agents intercepted a second vessel with two occupants on board along with contraband and firearms, the spokesperson said.

The two individuals in the second vessel are US citizens and in US custody, the spokesperson said.

