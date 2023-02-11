US Border Agents Driving Migrants to Canadian Irregular Crossing as Side Hustle - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) Agents from the US Border Patrol are driving asylum-seekers to the irregular Roxham Road crossing in Canada's Quebec Province as a side-hustle, CBC news reported on Friday.

US border patrol agents are driving asylum-seekers directly to the irregular border crossing located at Roxham road between the United States and Canada, in exchange for money, the report said citing sources familiar with the matter.

The situation is known to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and has been ongoing for months, the report said, adding a significant but unknown number of agents are said to be involved.

According to the report, off-duty US Border Patrol agents pick up groups of migrants in and around Plattsburgh, New York, a city located 30 minutes away from the Canadian-Quebec Province border.

Plattsburgh is widely transited by migrants intending to cross into Canada by the irregular Roxham Road crossing, the report continued.

The report said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have refused to comment on the issue citing ongoing criminal investigations.

According to Canadian legislation, under the Immigration and Refugees Act, it is illegal to organize or incite in anyway the transport of migrants and their entry to Canada.

On February 6, after a different report from the New York Post, the government of Quebec questioned the "pertinence" of New York City and the US National Guard giving free bus tickets to migrants going to Plattsburgh and then the Roxham irregular border crossing.