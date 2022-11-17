US Border Agents Injured in Gunfire With Suspected Drug Smugglers Near Puerto Rico - CBP

Three US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) marine interdiction agents have been injured in an exchange of gunfire with suspected drug smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico, a CBP spokesperson said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Three US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) marine interdiction agents have been injured in an exchange of gunfire with suspected drug smugglers off the coast of Puerto Rico, a CBP spokesperson said on Thursday.

"On November 17, at approximately 8:00 a.m.

(AST), three CBP marine interdiction agents were involved in an exchange of gunfire with individuals on board a suspected smuggling vessel upon approach 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo Puerto Rico," the CBP spokesperson said.

The three agents suffered gunshot wounds and were airlifted to the Puerto Rico Trauma Center, the spokesperson added without providing details about their conditions.