US Border Apprehensions Soar By 70% in March - Customs Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) US border apprehensions rose by more than 70% in March amid a recent surge in migration toward the country, the Customs and Border Protection Agency said in new data released on Thursday.

US authorities apprehended 172,331 people in March, up from 101,028 in February, representing a 70.

6% increase in the number of encounters with migrants, the data showed.

Authorities also encountered a record 18,890 unaccompanied minors in March, nearly double the 9,457 in February, the data showed.