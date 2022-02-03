UrduPoint.com

US Border Authorities Say Will Help Provide Security For Super Bowl LVI Game In California

Published February 03, 2022

US Border Authorities Say Will Help Provide Security for Super Bowl LVI Game in California

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will help provide security for the upcoming Super Bowl LVI game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, CBP said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will help provide security for the upcoming Super Bowl LVI game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, CBP said on Thursday.

"Right now, we're tying up all the loose ends and ensuring complete preparation," Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a post on the CPB website. "Together, alongside our fellow law enforcement professionals, our job is to ensure this historic event is safe and secure for the whole world to enjoy."

CBP will be engaged in several different aspects of event security, including aerial surveillance, vehicle inspections, counterfeit merchandise enforcement, and stadium safety, the post said.

CBP will coordinate their efforts with other law enforcement agencies including the US Secret Service, California Highway Patrol and Inglewood Police Department, the post added.

The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams to determine this season's National Football League champions on February 13 - the latest date a Super Bowl has ever been held due to the NFL's expanded 17-game, 18-week schedule.

