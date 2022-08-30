UrduPoint.com

US Border Chief Says Migration Crisis Due To Biden's 'No Consequences' Policies - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2022 | 09:32 PM

US Border Chief Says Migration Crisis Due to Biden's 'No Consequences' Policies - Reports

US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said the current immigration crisis on the southern border may be a result of President Joe Biden's policies having no consequences for migrants illegally entering the United States, Fox News reported on Tuesday according to video it obtained

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said the current immigration crisis on the southern border may be a result of President Joe Biden's policies having no consequences for migrants illegally entering the United States, Fox news reported on Tuesday according to video it obtained.

"In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," Ortiz said in July during a deposition in connection to a lawsuit Florida's Attorney General filed against the Homeland Security Department and other Federal border agencies.

Ortiz agreed that the US southern border is currently in a crisis and that an unprecedented number of migrants are illegally entering the United States.

He also agreed that the number of migrants illegally entering the United States increased under President Joe Biden.

Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources trying to handle the situation.

Related Topics

Florida United States May July October Border Million

Recent Stories

JV teacher appointed on Ombudsman directives

JV teacher appointed on Ombudsman directives

2 minutes ago
 Google Play Holds Up Approval of App for Trump's T ..

Google Play Holds Up Approval of App for Trump's Truth Social - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Poets, writers join relief activities in flood hit ..

Poets, writers join relief activities in flood hit areas

2 minutes ago
 12 wanted accused arrested

12 wanted accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: latest developments

War in Ukraine: latest developments

6 minutes ago
 In shadow of abandoned US airbase, Bagram's econom ..

In shadow of abandoned US airbase, Bagram's economy withers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.