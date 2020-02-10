UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Border Chief Urges Central American Nations To Reduce Migration With Economic Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:49 PM

US Border Chief Urges Central American Nations to Reduce Migration With Economic Growth

Halting waves of Central American migrants to the United States requires a combination of long-term economic development plus near-term enforcement of border agreements inked earlier this year, acting US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said in a press release Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Halting waves of Central American migrants to the United States requires a combination of long-term economic development plus near-term enforcement of border agreements inked earlier this year, acting US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said in a press release Monday.

"The long-term economic prosperity of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras is vital to addressing the flow of illegal migration to the United States," Morgan said on his return from a week-long visit to the region.

Morgan added: "We are actively engaged in these partnerships between nations and they are absolutely essential to strengthen our efforts in the United States to control our borders and uphold the rule of law.

"

While in the region, Morgan met with ministers and police, immigration and customs agency heads from each of the three Central American nations, the release said.

Under the Border Security Agreements signed earlier this year, the United States will provide training and mentoring to law enforcement and immigration officials to improve the capacity of the three nations to combat migrant trafficking and human smuggling transiting through the region, the release noted.

Apprehensions of illegal border crossers from the three Central American nations have recently slowed to about 10,000 per month in the final three months of 2019 compared with monthly rates exceeding 100,000 each month, according to CBP reports.

Related Topics

Police Visit Guatemala El Salvador United States Honduras Border 2019 From

Recent Stories

New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

36 minutes ago

UAE tops as most popular destination for Indians

1 hour ago

Dubai global capital for shaping future of new eco ..

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

2 hours ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

2 hours ago

Coalition partners grievances to be addressed soon ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.