US Border Patrol Agent Fatally Shot Man During Illegal Entry On Mexico Border - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 05:10 AM

US Border Patrol Agent Fatally Shot Man During Illegal Entry on Mexico Border - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) A US Border Patrol agent fatally shot a man illegally entering the United States along the southern border with Mexico, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.

"On January 29, 2021, at approximately 7:38 am, a United States Border Patrol agent was involved in a use-of-force incident in Hidalgo, Texas, approximately one mile away from the Hidalgo Port of Entry," CBP said in a press release on Friday. "The agent was responding to a report of several illegal entries.

  The incident occurred while the agent was attempting to apprehend a subject and the agent discharged his weapon."

The man the agent was trying to apprehend sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead Friday morning, the release said adding that the agent was not injured.

The incident is currently under investigation by the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General.

