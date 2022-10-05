US Border Patrol Agent Involved in Deadly Shooting, Person In Custody Died - FBI

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) A US Border Patrol agent was involved in a deadly shooting on the southern border that left one person who was in US custody dead, a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told Sputnik.

CBP said in an earlier statement that a US Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting at a Border Patrol station in El Paso, Texas, early Tuesday afternoon, and that an individual who was in custody at the station was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

"The person who was transported to the hospital has passed," the spokesperson said on Tuesday night.

The FBI said in a separate statement to Sputnik that it is the lead investigator on this matter.

Fox news reported earlier, citing a US Customs and Border Protection union member, that the person killed was a migrant.