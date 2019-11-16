UrduPoint.com
US Border Patrol Agent Shoots Russian Citizen In Arizona - Border Agency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

US Border Patrol Agent Shoots Russian Citizen in Arizona - Border Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) A US Border Patrol agent has shot a Russian national in the state of Arizona when the latter was allegedly trying to cross the border, the Customs and Border Protection said in a release on Friday.

"On Thursday, November 14, 2019, a Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent discharged his service-issued firearm in an incident near Lukeville, Arizona," the release said. "The subject, a citizen of Russia, was transported via helicopter to a Phoenix area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries."

