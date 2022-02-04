US Border Patrol Agents Shot at From Mexico While Patrolling in Texas - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Border Patrol agents working at the southern US border came under gunfire from mexico earlier this week, a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson said on Thursday.

"On February 2, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm CST (Central Time), Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents responded to a report of suspected migrants near Fronton, Texas," the spokesperson said. "Responding agents reported shots fired from Mexico."

State and local law enforcement officers, including additional Border Patrol agents, responded to the scene, the spokesperson also said.

The spokesperson added that the FBI and CBP are looking into the incident and will provide more information to the public when it becomes available.

A Fox news correspondent, citing multiple law enforcement sources, said via Twitter that Border Patrol agents returned gunfire and no one was hit in the incident. The agents were part of the Border Patrol Special Operations Group, the reporter added.