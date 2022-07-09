US Border Patrol Agents Who Confronted Migrants on Horseback Face Disciplinary Action

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) US Border Patrol agents who confronted Haitian migrants on horseback on the US-Mexico border in Texas last September will be disciplined over misconduct committed while on duty, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus said on Friday.

"A determination was made that one agent acted in an unprofessional manner by yelling, denigrating and offensive comments regarding migrants national origin and gender," Magnus said during a press conference. "On multiple occasions, several mounted agents used force or the threat of force to drive migrants back into the Rio Grande River, despite the fact that the migrants were already within the United States.

.. The board proposed specific disciplinary actions for four of the CBP personnel involved. "

Magnus did not discuss the specifics about the disciplinary actions proposed against the Border Patrol agents since a final decision is still pending. But he pointed out that CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility found no evidence Border Patrol agents involved in this incident intentionally struck any person with their reins and they were not carrying whips.

One Border Patrol agent acted in an unsafe manner by forcing his horse to narrowly maneuver around a small migrant child on a slanted concrete ramp along the Rio Grande river, which put the child safety at risk, Magnus said.