UrduPoint.com

US Border Patrol Agents Who Confronted Migrants On Horseback Face Disciplinary Action

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Border Patrol Agents Who Confronted Migrants on Horseback Face Disciplinary Action

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) US Border Patrol agents who confronted Haitian migrants on horseback on the US-Mexico border in Texas last September will be disciplined over misconduct committed while on duty, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus said on Friday.

"A determination was made that one agent acted in an unprofessional manner by yelling, denigrating and offensive comments regarding migrants national origin and gender," Magnus said during a press conference. "On multiple occasions, several mounted agents used force or the threat of force to drive migrants back into the Rio Grande River, despite the fact that the migrants were already within the United States.

.. The board proposed specific disciplinary actions for four of the CBP personnel involved. "

Magnus did not discuss the specifics about the disciplinary actions proposed against the Border Patrol agents since a final decision is still pending. But he pointed out that CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility found no evidence Border Patrol agents involved in this incident intentionally  struck any person with their reins and they were not carrying whips.

One Border Patrol agent acted in an unsafe manner by forcing his horse to narrowly maneuver around a small migrant child on a slanted concrete ramp along the Rio Grande river, which put the child safety at risk, Magnus said.

Related Topics

Rio Grande United States September Border

Recent Stories

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

1 hour ago
 Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Ar ..

Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Artillery Systems - US Defense O ..

1 hour ago
 Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on ..

Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on foul play fears

1 hour ago
 Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination ..

Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe

1 hour ago
 UN Chief says multilateralism only way to tackle f ..

UN Chief says multilateralism only way to tackle food, climate crises; proposes ..

1 hour ago
 2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.