US Border Patrol Chief Praises Mexico's Help On Migration, Calls For More Action

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan on Monday praised Mexico's efforts to help curb illegal migration but emphasized that the country must do more to sustain such efforts.

"The government of Mexico has taken meaningful and unprecedented steps to help curb the flow of illegal immigration to our border," Morgan said.

Mexico has detained 134,000 would-be migrants this Calendar year, compared to only 83,000 in 2018, he said. The country has deployed thousands of additional troops to its border in a bid to curb the flow of migrants, he added.

"But they need to do more," Morgan said, calling on Mexico to sustain the effort.

US Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Mexican Foreign Minister Marelo Ebrard in Washington on Tuesday to review the results of Mexico's three-month crackdown on illegal migration.

On June 7, the United States and Mexico reached an agreement on curbing illegal migration through the US-Mexican border. Under the agreement, the United States vowed to refrain from imposing tariffs on Mexican goods, while the Latin American country committed to deploying its National Guard throughout the country and, especially, to its southern border to fight the influx of undocumented migrants.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

