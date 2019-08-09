US Border Patrol Marine Unit Comes Under Fire From Gunmen on Mexican Side - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Border Patrol agents patrolling the southern border were attacked by gunmen on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US Border Patrol agents patrolling the southern border were attacked by gunmen on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande River, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Friday.

"Early this morning, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Station Marine Unit patrolling near Fronton, Texas, reported they were fired upon from the Mexican riverbank," CPB said in a press release.