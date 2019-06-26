UrduPoint.com
Wed 26th June 2019

US Border Patrol Moves 100 Migrant Children Back to 'Inhumane' Facility in Texas - Reports

The US Border Patrol has returned 100 migrant children to a remote and overcrowded facility in the town of Clint, Texas, which has recently been slammed by independent monitors visiting the border station for unsanitary and "inhumane" conditions, local media reported, citing a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official

After the independent monitors revealed earlier in the week that migrants in the detention facility had not had access to a shower and worn the same clothing they had arrived with, Border Patrol was pressured into transferring the kids into the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), an agency in charge of caring unaccompanied migrant minors, according to the CBS broadcaster.

ORR told the broadcaster on Tuesday that 249 out of some 350 kids held at Clint had been moved to its facilities, with the remaining hundred transferred to other Border Patrol facilities before ultimately being sent back to Clint.

Later, the CBP confirmed that it was "resuming use" of the Clint facility to "streamline" the transfer of migrant children to Health and Human Services custody and better separate them based on age and gender, the media outlet added.

The news meanwhile came the same day as CBP Acting Commissioner John Sanders, amid the migrant crisis, announced his resignation effective from July 5.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall, putting a strain on its border facilities. President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

