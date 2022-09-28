US Border Patrol Saves 4 Cuban Migrants, Searches Others in Florida Amid Hurricane Ian

US Border Patrol (USBP) agents were able to save four migrants from Cuba and continue searching others in the state of Florida amid severe weather caused by hurricane Ian, USBP spokesman Walter Slosar said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US Border Patrol (USBP) agents were able to save four migrants from Cuba and continue searching others in the state of Florida amid severe weather caused by hurricane Ian, USBP spokesman Walter Slosar said on Wednesday.

"US Border Patrol agents along with support from (Monroe County Sheriff's Office) responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island #Florida.

4 Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather," Slosar said on Twitter.

US authorities started an operation to search for 23 individuals, he added.

National Weather Service (NWS) Director Ken Graham said on Wednesday that hurricane Ian poses a "life-threatening" danger to the people of Florida amid high winds and coastal storm surges as high as 18-feet already in some areas.