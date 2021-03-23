US Border Patrol Says Processing Migrant Children as 'Quickly, Efficiently' as Possible

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Tuesday that it is processing apprehended migrant children at its holding facilities as quickly as possible

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Tuesday that it is processing apprehended migrant children at its holding facilities as quickly as possible.

"CBP continues to transfer unaccompanied minors to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as quickly and efficiently as possible after they are apprehended on the Southwest Border," the agency said in a press release.

CBP released photos and videos of migrant children being processed at two facilities in the Texas border cities of Donna and El Paso. The footage shows large groups of migrant children and women in temporary holding facilities waiting to get processed.

Migrants are seen kept in separate plastic pods inside the facilities that look similar to the steel cages used under the previous Trump and Obama administrations. Migrants are fed and provided foil blankets and floor mats to rest on.

CBP said it will continue to discourage outside visitors to the facilities as part of its efforts to protect the health and safety of the employees as well as the migrant children.

The response from CBP comes on the heels of leaked photos showing overcrowded facilities holding migrant children and mounting pressure from the media to get access into these facilities to witness the gravity of the situation.