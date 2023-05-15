UrduPoint.com

US Border Patrol Union Says Anticipates 100,000 Migrants To Soon Cross Southern Border

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) said on Monday that although illegal crossings on the US border with Mexico have calmed after the Title 42 public health policy expired last week, it nevertheless expects some 100,000 immigrants to attempt to enter the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) said on Monday that although illegal crossings on the US border with Mexico have calmed after the Title 42 public health policy expired last week, it nevertheless expects some 100,000 immigrants to attempt to enter the United States.

"While the Biden admin. and their MSM (mainstream media) crow about how wonderful things are since T(itle) 42 ended, the reality is that there are over 100K future illegal aliens waiting on the MX (Mexican) side of the border. They are being metered by the cartels and MX govt (Mexican government), but make no mistake, they're coming," the NBPC said via Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said 14,752 migrants were apprehended on the southern border over the last 72 hours, down from the nearly 10,000 daily apprehensions taking place days before Title 42 came to an end.

On Sunday, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas has estimated that illegal border crossings from Mexico dropped by 50% in the past two days after Title 42 restrictions expired on Thursday night.

Title 42 restrictions were implemented in March 2020 under President Donald Trump in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to allow for prompt deportations of illegal migrants to Mexico or their countries of origin.

