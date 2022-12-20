US Border Patrol Union Says Morale Low Amid Fears of Migrant Chaos as Title 42 Set to End

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The morale among US Border Patrol agents is extremely low as they brace for the border crisis to intensify once a Trump-era policy used to deter migrants is lifted, National Border Patrol Council vice president Chris Cabrera told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Title 42 is scheduled to be suspended, however, several Republican states and the Biden administration's Justice Department are seeking to postpone the termination date due to concerns the US immigration system will be overwhelmed beyond the strain it is currently facing.

"The morale is in the toilet. I've never seen it this bad, and I've seen it pretty bad," Cabrera said. "If you look at our retirement numbers, as soon as people are becoming eligible, they're running for the door. Nobody wants to stick around for this. And it doesn't look like there's any end in sight for us."

According to media reports, the Biden administration expects some 14,000 asylum-seeking migrants to cross the US southern border into the United States if Title 42 is rescinded.

"I think nationwide, we're expecting a lot. I think nationwide everybody is expecting huge numbers. And we won't really know until we see it," Cabrera said.

In October, the US Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 230,000 undocumented migrants arriving at the US southern border.

"If we get any higher, I don't know how we're going to be able to sustain that number," Cabrera said.

The Biden administration claims it has been surging resources to the US southern border to prepare for the lifting of the Title 42 policy.

However, Cabrera said there isn't enough manpower to deal with the crisis.

"We've been surging people (Border Patrol agents) all around the country ... we only have a finite amount of resources. We only have a certain amount of agents, and it takes five to six months to get through the academy, not to mention the hiring process. So I don't know what resources they're going to be able to bring that's going to help us," Cabrera said.

The only way to address the crisis on the southern border is through legislative action, but Democrats and Republicans for the most part have failed to make any substantial progress on the issue, Cabrera said.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday that for a week, more than a thousand migrants have formed a line each day in Juarez, Mexico, waiting to enter the United States at El Paso, Texas.

Media reported last week that President Joe Biden may consider enforcing a strict asylum process to deter the influx of migrants at the US southern border, but that plan does not appear to be a possibility anytime soon.

"I haven't heard anything about it. I'd be surprised if he did. I mean, I think that's something that's needed. It's been needed since 2013 for somebody to close this loophole that they've (migrants) figured out," Cabrera said.

Cabrera noted that most migrants coming into the United States illegally are being released into the United States after they are apprehended on the US southern border.